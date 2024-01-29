Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Tate Sullivan

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Tate Sullivan is an exceptional student who comes to school and works hard every day! We can count on him to do things the Wrangler Way, as he is always safe, kind, and helpful. Tate makes sure to do his very best work, he is attentive, thoughtful, and has such a positive attitude toward learning. Above all else, Tate is a great friend and helper to all. If he sees someone in need, he is always willing to step in and help. Way to lead the way, Tate, keep up the good work!

Mrs. McFarland & Mrs. Sullivan, Kindergarten

Advertisement