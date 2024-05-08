Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Henlee Lennen

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

I am happy to nominate Henlee Lennen as the Shoshoni Elementary School Student of the Week. Ellie epitomizes what it means to be a kind, responsible Wrangler. Henlee is a conscientious and hardworking student, always striving to improve her academics. She volunteers to help other students learn concepts when they are struggling. She also volunteers to do jobs around the classroom and help wherever necessary. She is an avid reader and a great mathematician. Congratulations, Henlee! It is an honor to know and teach you!

Mrs. Engelbrecht, 3rd Grade teacher

Advertisement