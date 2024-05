Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Rhett puts forth maximum effort in all of his assignments. He is enthusiastic about learning, and well focused. He participates in class discussions and is always ready to share. He consistently does his absolute best and if he doesn’t understand something he always asks. Rhett cares about his friends and he gets along with his peers extremely well. We are so proud of you Rhett!

Mrs. Gibbel and Ms. Gilbert

