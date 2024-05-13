Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Jaden Dickinson

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

We are so proud to nominate Jaden as our kindergarten student of the week. Jaden has demonstrated a great amount of courage and strength this year and it is paying off. He works hard every day, shares his excitement for learning with others, and is determined to grow and improve in his academic learning. Jaden, you have done some big and amazing things this year. We have especially loved seeing your fun personality come to life, way to go, and keep up the good work! Mrs. McFarland & Mrs. Sullivan