More

    Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Gage Wilson

    County 10
    County 10

    Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

    Gage Wilson is our Wrangler Student of the Week!!  Gage is a very kind soul.  He is a hard worker, a good friend, and is helpful to others. Gage loves to help with the littles in the mornings before school and they love him! He has excellent patience with them. He loves working with his peers and being active in class discussions.  Gage likes participating in sports like football and wrestling.  He works hard at completing his assignments and learning all he can.  We love having Gage in our classroom!Mrs. McCoy and Mrs. Weaver

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.