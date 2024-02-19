Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Gage Wilson

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Gage Wilson is our Wrangler Student of the Week!! Gage is a very kind soul. He is a hard worker, a good friend, and is helpful to others. Gage loves to help with the littles in the mornings before school and they love him! He has excellent patience with them. He loves working with his peers and being active in class discussions. Gage likes participating in sports like football and wrestling. He works hard at completing his assignments and learning all he can. We love having Gage in our classroom!Mrs. McCoy and Mrs. Weaver