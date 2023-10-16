Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Brayan Chacon

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

I am delighted to nominate Brayan Chacon as the Shoshoni Elementary School Student of the Week. Brayan epitomizes what it means to be a kind, caring Wrangler. When a person has hurt feelings or is injured, he makes sure the person is okay. He then checks in with them throughout the day and even week, insuring the person that there is someone who cares about them.

In addition, Brayan is a conscientious student. He is hardworking, making sure he has completed his daily work correctly and in a timely manner. He is a voracious reader and has completed the most reading minutes (4,305 minutes!) of anyone in my class. Congratulations, Brayan! It is an honor to know and teach you!

Advertisement

Mrs. Engelbrecht, 3rd Grade teacher