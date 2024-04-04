Shoshoni Elementary Kindergarten Registration Now Open

Shoshoni Elementary is excited to announce that registration for the 2024-2025 kindergarten class is now underway! Parents of soon-to-be kindergartners are encouraged to begin the registration process and schedule important kindergarten screenings.

To streamline the process, Shoshoni Elementary is hosting Kindergarten Roundup now through Registration/Screening Day on April 25th. This event provides a convenient opportunity for parents to complete registration paperwork and schedule their child’s screening. To schedule your child’s kindergarten screening, please call Shoshoni Elementary at 876-2563.

Important Requirements

Child must turn 5 years old on or before August 1, 2024.

Parents must provide a birth certificate, up-to-date immunization records, and proof of residency.

Start Your Child’s Educational Journey

Give your child the gift of a strong educational foundation! Enroll them in Shoshoni Elementary’s kindergarten program and begin a lifelong love of learning.

