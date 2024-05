(Fort Washakie, WY)—Morning Star Care Center held its 7th annual Walk for Elders on May 15, bringing together people of all ages during Skilled Nursing Care Week. The walk participants received T-shirts, goodie bags, and sack lunches.

The elder staff at MSCC were also recognized, including Evalita Shoyo, Pauline Posey, Valerie Hughes, Iva Posey, Paula Whiteplume, Tami Reed, and Rosie Barrett. Evalita was also recognized for 39 years of employment at MSCC.