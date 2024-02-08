Sheets signs with Chadron

After a 20-year break, another Sheets will be playing football for the Chadron State Eagles. Riverton senior Ty Sheets signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Chadron State beginning this fall.

He follows his father Beau, a 2002 Chadron graduate, and a receiver and returner for the Eagles from 1999 to 2003.

Sheets was a Class 3-A All-State selection last fall with 628 yards on 60 receptions, he scored three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Sheets pulled in a pass between a pair of Worland defenders – h/t Randy Tucker

A multi-sport athlete, Sheets is a guard on the Wolverine basketball team and a sprinter and jumper on the track team.

An honor student, carrying a 4.0 grade point average, Sheets will pursue a dual major in business and science.

He originally wanted to become an engineer, but Chadron State does not have an engineering program. Ty Sheets with Riverton High School football coaches – h/t Randy Tucker

He was recruited by Western State in Gunnison, Colorado along with Montana Tech and South Dakota School of Mines which both have respected engineering programs, but they weren’t as attractive athletically and he chose to play football at Chadron.

He made an official visit to Chadron two weeks ago and was impressed. Ty Sheets with former Chadron State Eagles Derrick Watson, Devin Davis, Beau Sheets, and Tyler Watson – h/t Randy Tucker

“I figured I’d go to the place that showed the most interest in me,” Sheets said. “They have a fun team and a wide-open offense.”

He was recruited as either an X or Z in Chadron’s offensive set.

Ty is the oldest son of Beau and Tara Sheets.