Seven from Fremont County on Shrine Bowl North Squad

The 2024 Shrine Bowl will have a decidedly Fremont County flavor with two coaches and five players named to the North Squad
Rob Hammond of Buffalo was named the head coach for the North and has selected Wind River head coach Rod Frederick and Dubois head coach David Trembly as assistants.
Trembly led the Dubois Rams to a second straight semi-final appearance in Class 1-A 6-man football and Frederick took his Cougars to Laramie for the state championship game.
It’s an interesting combination with both head coaches having the opportunity to coach their sons one more time.
Wyatt Trembly, an all-state player in 6-man last season and one of only four 6-man players to make either the North or South squad.
Cooper Frederick set the single-game rushing record for 9-man football as a junior in a playoff game at Southeast Goshen. He is the only player from the 9-man division on the North Squad.
Both Trembly and Frederick are headed to Black Hills State next fall as scholarship running backs.
Riverton has three selections in quarterback Darrick DeVries, and receivers Ty Sheets and Nick McIntosh. The trio was an effective combination for the resurgent Wolverines last season.
Sheets has signed to play football at Chadron State University.
2024 Shrine Bowl North Squad
Big Horn
Drew Heermann
Gavin Stafford
Keifer Dunham
Buffalo
Eli Patterson
Lance Rabel
Will Hammond
Campbell County
Aidan Dorr
Levi Palmer
Wyatt Herther
Cody
Connor Moss
Logan Class
Zach Barton
Dubois
Wyatt Trembly
Hulett
Christian Reilly
Kelly Walsh
Caleb Ortberg
Kaden Boyce
Lovell
Adnan Khan
Jared Mangus
Natrona County
Beau Russell
Josef Sanchez
Noah Sides
Timothy Edmondson
Powell
Trey Stenerson
Riverton
Darrick DeVries
Nick McIntosh
Ty Sheets
Sheridan
Alex Haswell
Dane Steel
DJ Eichlinger
Dominick Berrettinin
Thunder Basin
Davontae Montgomery
Landon Scalise
Peyton Brown
PJ Hatzenbuhler
Tongue River
Caleb Kilbride
Wind River
Cooper Frederick
Manager – Nadeen Dunham – Buffalo
Trainer – Carsyn Thompson – Big Horn