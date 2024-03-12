Seven from Fremont County on Shrine Bowl North Squad

The 2024 Shrine Bowl will have a decidedly Fremont County flavor with two coaches and five players named to the North Squad

Rob Hammond of Buffalo was named the head coach for the North and has selected Wind River head coach Rod Frederick and Dubois head coach David Trembly as assistants. Wind River head coach Rod Frederick is an assistant coach for the Shrine Bowl s team {h/t Randy Tucker}

Trembly led the Dubois Rams to a second straight semi-final appearance in Class 1-A 6-man football and Frederick took his Cougars to Laramie for the state championship game.

It’s an interesting combination with both head coaches having the opportunity to coach their sons one more time. Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly l- h/t Adria Trembly

Wyatt Trembly, an all-state player in 6-man last season and one of only four 6-man players to make either the North or South squad.

Cooper Frederick set the single-game rushing record for 9-man football as a junior in a playoff game at Southeast Goshen. He is the only player from the 9-man division on the North Squad. Cooper Frederick – h/t Randy Tucker

Both Trembly and Frederick are headed to Black Hills State next fall as scholarship running backs.

Darrick DeVries looked for a receiver – h/t Randy Tucker

Nick McIntosh – h/t Randy Tucker

Ty Sheets – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton has three selections in quarterback Darrick DeVries, and receivers Ty Sheets and Nick McIntosh. The trio was an effective combination for the resurgent Wolverines last season.

Sheets has signed to play football at Chadron State University.

2024 Shrine Bowl North Squad

Big Horn

Drew Heermann

Gavin Stafford

Keifer Dunham

Buffalo

Eli Patterson

Lance Rabel

Will Hammond

Campbell County

Aidan Dorr

Levi Palmer

Wyatt Herther

Cody

Connor Moss

Logan Class

Zach Barton

Dubois

Wyatt Trembly

Hulett

Christian Reilly

Kelly Walsh

Caleb Ortberg

Kaden Boyce

Lovell

Adnan Khan

Jared Mangus

Natrona County

Beau Russell

Josef Sanchez

Noah Sides

Timothy Edmondson

Powell

Trey Stenerson

Riverton

Darrick DeVries

Nick McIntosh

Ty Sheets

Sheridan

Alex Haswell

Dane Steel

DJ Eichlinger

Dominick Berrettinin

Thunder Basin

Davontae Montgomery

Landon Scalise

Peyton Brown

PJ Hatzenbuhler

Tongue River

Caleb Kilbride

Wind River

Cooper Frederick

Manager – Nadeen Dunham – Buffalo

Trainer – Carsyn Thompson – Big Horn