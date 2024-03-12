More

    Seven from Fremont County on Shrine Bowl North Squad

    Randy Tucker
    Dubois head coach David Trembly is an assiistent coach for hte North Shirine Bowl tam- h/t Randy Tucker

    The 2024 Shrine Bowl will have a decidedly Fremont County flavor with two coaches and five players named to the North Squad

    Rob Hammond of Buffalo was named the head coach for the North and has selected Wind River head coach Rod Frederick and Dubois head coach David Trembly as assistants.

    Wind River head coach Rod Frederick is an assistant coach for the Shrine Bowl s team {h/t Randy Tucker}

    Trembly led the Dubois Rams to a second straight semi-final appearance in Class 1-A 6-man football and Frederick took his Cougars to Laramie for the state championship game.

    It’s an interesting combination with both head coaches having the opportunity to coach their sons one more time.

    Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly l- h/t Adria Trembly

    Wyatt Trembly, an all-state player in 6-man last season and one of only four 6-man players to make either the North or South squad.

    Cooper Frederick set the single-game rushing record for 9-man football as a junior in a playoff game at Southeast Goshen. He is the only player from the 9-man division on the North Squad.

    Cooper Frederick – h/t Randy Tucker

    Both Trembly and Frederick are headed to Black Hills State next fall as scholarship running backs.

    Darrick DeVries looked for a receiver – h/t Randy Tucker
    Nick McIntosh – h/t Randy Tucker

    Ty Sheets – h/t Randy Tucker

    Riverton has three selections in quarterback Darrick DeVries, and receivers Ty Sheets and Nick McIntosh. The trio was an effective combination for the resurgent Wolverines last season.

    Sheets has signed to play football at Chadron State University.

    2024 Shrine Bowl North Squad

    Big Horn

    Drew Heermann

    Gavin Stafford

    Keifer Dunham

    Buffalo

    Eli Patterson

    Lance Rabel

    Will Hammond

    Campbell County

    Aidan Dorr

    Levi Palmer

    Wyatt Herther

    Cody

    Connor Moss

    Logan Class

    Zach Barton

    Dubois

    Wyatt Trembly

    Hulett

    Christian Reilly

    Kelly Walsh

    Caleb Ortberg

    Kaden Boyce

    Lovell

    Adnan Khan

    Jared Mangus

    Natrona County

    Beau Russell

    Josef Sanchez

    Noah Sides

    Timothy Edmondson

    Powell

    Trey Stenerson

    Riverton

    Darrick DeVries

    Nick McIntosh

    Ty Sheets

    Sheridan

    Alex Haswell

    Dane Steel

    DJ Eichlinger

    Dominick Berrettinin

    Thunder Basin

    Davontae Montgomery

    Landon Scalise

    Peyton Brown

    PJ Hatzenbuhler

    Tongue River

    Caleb Kilbride

    Wind River

    Cooper Frederick

    Manager – Nadeen Dunham – Buffalo

    Trainer – Carsyn Thompson – Big Horn

