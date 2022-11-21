Seven deaths have been reported on Wyoming roadways this month

(Statewide) – Seven deaths have been reported on Wyoming roadways so far for the month of November, according to various Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) preliminary reports.

The deceased in these reports have been identified as the following:

Gary Larrick, 74, North Carolina; 11/03; Crook County; 2 vehicles involved; Possible Contributing Factors: Driver Inattention, Possible Medical Condition

Pamela Paltridge, 59, Australia; 11/08; Teton County; 2 vehicles involved; 1 injury

Aaron Foster, 33, Wyoming; 11/09; Campbell County; 2 vehicles involved; 1 injury

Gregory Garcia, 69, Texas; 11/10; Sweetwater County; 1 vehicle; Possible Contributing Factors: Speed

Jose Centeno Reyes, 29, Mexico; 11/1; Sweetwater County; 2 vehicles involved; 1 injury: Possible Contributing Factors: Driver Inattention, Cell Phone Use

Charles Swainson, 57, Wyoming; 11/15; Laramie County; 2 vehicles involved; 1 injury; Possible Contributing Factors: Possible Medical Condition

Wayne Hoff, 70, Wyoming; 11/18; Park County; 1 vehicle; Possible Contributing Factors: Speed

There have been 118 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 104 in 2021, 119 in 2020, and 140 in 2019 to date.

