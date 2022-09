(Powder River Pass, WY) – It’s not a ton, but we thought we’d bring to your attention, THE WHITE STUFF IS BACK.

Powder River Pass on WY-16 between Buffalo and Ten Sleep is reporting slick conditions with snowfall as of Friday morning.

Most of Wyoming is seeing a dramatic temperature drop for the next 48 hours with rain expected in some Fremont County communities and the potential of mountain snow.

For more travel conditions from WYDOT, click here.