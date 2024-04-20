Mostly sunny, breezy conditions in the 10 for Saturday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the frontal system that has been hung up on the continental divide will finally wash out, and high pressure moving will result in mostly sunny skies for today, April 20.

Lipson added that tonight will be clear and chilly.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that we should expect some light breeze in many areas today as well.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 30’s and upper 20’s. h/t NWSR