10Life: National magazine highlights local area for winter adventure

#10life is County 10 series to share and celebrate everything that’s great about local life in Fremont County.

(Fremont County, WY) – Earlier this month, an article in Men’s Journal featured something we, as locals, already know…”Wyoming’s Wind River Range Is a Winter Adventurer’s Best-kept Secret.”

The article covers everything from getting here to where to stay (recommending the yurts in Sinks Canyon for a night under the stars). It then dives into the more adventurous portion – snowmobiling on Togwotee Pass and snowshoeing in Sinks Canyon.

It also explores local eats like the Cowfish, Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, The Middle Fork, Lone Buffalo Steakhouse, and the Crooked Creek Guest Ranch. The Rustic Pine Tavern Bar also gets a shout-out.

Check out the article here.