School resource officer Cody Myers receives Distinguished Service Medal from Shoshoni Police Department

School resource officer Cody Myers received a Distinguished Service Medal from the Shoshoni Police Department this week after announcing his plans to retire from law enforcement. h/t Shoshoni Police Department

Myers began his career in law enforcement in 2005 with the Riverton Police Department, where he received his “initial assignment” as a school resource officer for Fremont County School District 25, SPD chief Chris Konija said during a Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday.

About four years ago, Konija said Myers left the RPD and began working for the SPD as the school resource officer in Fremont County School District 24.

“He did take (a) chance on Shoshoni,” Konija said. “He took a chance on me. … I can’t say enough about his integrity, his commitment, and the things that he has done.”

The Distinguished Service Medal is presented to sworn officers who demonstrate “an unusually high degree of intelligence, courage, fortitude, skill or tenacity … above and beyond the call of duty,” Konija explained; it may also go to officers who have “distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service to the citizens and community in a duty of great responsibility.”

“I don’t think there’s any greater responsibility that he or anybody can serve in law enforcement than that of the citizens and the youth of this community,” Konija said.

Serving as a school resource officer is “one of the most important jobs that we could have in law enforcement,” Konija said, and Myers has done the job of “educating and dealing with the youth – the future leaders of tomorrow – on a daily basis for over 19 years.”

During that time, Konija said Myers “displayed a willingness to go above and beyond his required duties,” fostering “lifelong relationships (and) memories” and instilling “lifechanging values and morals in many of the students he has taught.”

“Always optimistic, compassionate but steadfast, Cody instituted a learning environment for students which set the standard of expectation amongst school resource officers across the state,” Konija said. “His continued desire to instill in students basic values, respect and morals was fully demonstrated by his ongoing participation and involvement with Camp POSTCARD, a summer youth camp which has left a positive imprint on every student he had the pleasure of not only instructing, but also demonstrating respect, discipline and integrity through his own actions.”

During his years of service, Konija said Myers has “raised the bar” and “elevated what it means to be a school resource officer.”

“His selfless service and dedication to the protection, education and wellbeing of students over 19 years of service will be greatly missed,” Konija said. “His distinguished service to the community and the students reflects great credit upon himself, FCSD 24 and the SPD.” Shoshoni Police Department chief Chris Konija, right, read from school resource officer Cody Myers’ Distinguished Service Medal award during a Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday. h/t Shoshoni Police Department Shoshoni Police Department chief Chris Konija embraced school resource officer Cody Myers after awarding him the Distinguished Service Medal this week. h/t Shoshoni Police Department

Konija presented the medal to Myers’ wife, Crystal, in recognition of the sacrifices officers’ families make to support their loved ones, and she pinned the medal to Myers’ uniform. School resource officer Cody Myers’ wife, Crystal Myers, pinned the Distinguished Service Medal on his uniform during a Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday. h/t Shoshoni Police Department

After receiving his medal, Myers thanked the council for supporting the SRO program at FCSD 24 and expressed hope that the position would be re-filled soon.

He also announced that he has accepted a position as campus security director at Central Wyoming College – a job that will allow him to work with some of the students he has gotten to know during his time in local K-12 schools.

“It’s like that circle being completed,” Myers said. “I worked with elementary kids, middle school and high school kids (and now) I’m up to the college.”

Councilmembers congratulated Myers for his accomplishments and his new position but noted that they were sad to see him go.

“Cody will surely be missed at school,” Mayor Joel Highsmith said. The Shoshoni Police Department attended this week’s Shoshoni Town Counicl Meeting to honor school resource officer Cody Myers. h/t Shoshoni Police Department

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.