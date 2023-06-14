SageWest Spotlight – Sarah Heinrich, Women’s Health Registered Nurse

Sarah Heinrich is a newly graduated Registered Nurse from Central Wyoming College who came to SageWest Health Care with a passion for care. Her mother became ill when she was a child, and seeing the difference a good nurse could make in caring for her mom made her fall in love with the idea of helping people and their families during vulnerable moments. Her greatest reward as a nurse is knowing that she can turn someone’s day around and help them feel better.

Born and raised in Lander, Sarah now calls Atlantic City, Wyoming home. She believes that the use of evidence-based practices by qualified and compassionate healthcare workers helps make SageWest stand out for safe and quality care.

When not working, Sarah loves to hunt, fish, and spend time with her husband and her Labrador Retriever.

Welcome to SageWest Health Care, Sarah. We are excited to have you making a difference for our patients!