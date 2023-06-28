SageWest Spotlight: Ben Crawford, Emergency Department Registered Nurse

Ben Crawford is one of our newest ER Nurses at SageWest Health Care. After his clinical experience at Central Wyoming College (CWC), Ben knew he wanted to work in the healthcare field, so he proceeded through the nursing program and recently graduated as a Registered Nurse at CWC this spring. He enjoys learning medicine and helping people – an ideal combination for a new nurse!

Ben chose SageWest Health Care because of the quality of the staff and the use of evidence-based practices to advance healing. Ben finds that working with people ‒ and being challenged to learn and grow ‒ are things he enjoys about his role at the hospital.

When not working at SageWest, Ben likes rock climbing and playing music.

Your career is just starting, Ben, and we can’t wait to see all you do. Welcome to SageWest Health Care! We are excited to have you on our team serving our communities!