The SageWest Gift Shop at its Lander campus run by the SageWest volunteer Auxiliary will be closing after more than 50 years. Auxiliary is providing discounted sales through Thursday 12/22/22. Everything is now 75% off.

The SageWest Gift Shop hours at the Lander campus are Tue & Thu from 10 am -2 pm. This is an affordable way to buy some Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers!

We sincerely thank our dedicated Auxiliary volunteers for their service to our patients, community, and SageWest for many years.