Rustler Sports Roundup: April 16 update

(Riverton, WY) – Central Wyoming College spring sports are in full swing. Below are the latest updates for golf, soccer, rodeo, and volleyball.

Golf

The CWC Golf team traveled to Torrington, WY, for the Eastern Wyoming Invite. The men’s team shot a respectable 295 / 290 to earn a top-three finish on the team side.

The most exciting news came on the individual side, where Hunter Hall secured the individual Region 9 title. This is an incredible honor for Hunter, and earlier this month, Hunter committed to continuing his golf career at Utah State in Logan, UT, where he will be head coach Mike Neuman’s first D1 commit from CWC.

Hunter Hall (h/t CWC)

With the impending weather next week, the coaches voted to cancel the CWC tournament, so this was their last regular season event. The men’s team will move on to the Region 9 championships the week after next.

Soccer

The Central Wyoming College Women’s Soccer team ties NCAA Division 2 Black Hills

State University 1-1. The Rustler Women, with only 12 players available, took on the D-2

team Saturday afternoon in Spearfish, SD. The match was played in near-ideal weather

on a fast yet bumpy field.

At the end of the day, Coach Savannah Haskell was beaming praise for the CWC

women. She stated, “We came out and played against two strong teams. The ladies

gave us everything they had. Our midfield of Era Moyer, Julia Villabosa, Felicity

Johnstun, and Aubrey Moyer played a tremendous game. They truly controlled the

middle of the field. Additionally, we got quality play from Ana Bernardo, who has not

played in over a year due to a knee injury.”

Head Coach DeCook went on to rave about the afternoon’s performance. “Across the

board, this women’s team gave us everything we could ask for. From a strong offensive

effort, controlling the middle, and a complete shutdown of the opponent’s offense by our

defensive back line. These ladies are a team to be proud of. I wish we could have them

all back for 1 more year. This was a great afternoon of soccer for these ladies. I am sure they will remember it for years to come.”

Rodeo

h/t CWC

Volleyball

The Central Wyoming College volleyball team traveled to Denver last week to compete for the chance to travel to the NCJAA national beach volleyball tournament. The Rustlers faced their Region IX foe, Trinidad State.

In beach volleyball, the team is split into five teams of two players. In order to qualify for the national tournament, CWC had to win three out of five matches. Unfortunately, the Rustlers struggled from the start and won only one match, ending their beach volleyball season.

Sophomore outside hitter, Courtney Green, voiced her approval of being able to compete in beach volleyball. “We got to play in the sand this last week and it was really fun. Even though it wasn’t the results we wanted, it was still good to be able to compete outside in the sun!”

From Denver, CWC traveled to Chadron, Nebraska for two scrimmage matches of court volleyball. In their first scrimmage match, the Rustlers matched up with Casper College. The Thunderbirds beat CWC last fall for the chance to go to the national tournament. Today’s scrimmage was different. Playing the best two out of three, Central Wyoming beat Casper, 2-1. Their second match of the day was against NCAA Division II opponent, Chadron State. The Rustlers held their own but dropped the match to the Eagles, 1-2.

After a busy week of volleyball, Central Wyoming travels to Rock Springs on Saturday, April 20th for more scrimmage play at Western Wyoming College.