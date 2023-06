(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is attempting to identify the two individuals pictured below in reference to a crime that occurred in Riverton, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on June 18.

“If you recognize either of them, please contact the Riverton police department in reference to Case number R23-04562,” the post states. “Thank you for your help in keeping your community safe and accountable.” h/t RPD h/t RPD h/t RPD