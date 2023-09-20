RPD officer receives Life Saving Award for ‘exceptional work while serving and protecting the citizens’

Riverton Police Department officer Brandon Brookover earned special recognition during this week’s Riverton City Council meeting, where he was awarded the city’s Life Saving Medal.

The award recognizes the actions Brookover took on July 1, when he worked with a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputy to revive an individual who was found lying face-down on a sidewalk, RPD chief Eric Hurtado said Tuesday.

“(Brookover) went to go check on the patient and determined the … man was suffering from a medical emergency,” Hurtado said. “The patient had stopped breathing and did not have a pulse.”

Brookover and the deputy gave the man CPR until an ambulance arrived, Hurtado said.

Brookover then “remained on scene, offering valuable assistance in the provision of care,” the RPD said in a social media post about the incident.

“Thanks to the swift and proficient response, the individual successfully regained a pulse and was subsequently transported to the Riverton hospital for further medical attention,” the agency said.

It’s not uncommon for Brookover to “respond to homes in Riverton where people are in medical distress and stabilize the patient,” Hurtado added Tuesday, noting that Brookover previously worked as an emergency medical professional and a 911 dispatcher before becoming a police officer in 2019.

“It is this demonstration of a true public servant we are recognizing tonight,” Hurtado said. “(Brookover has) done exceptional work while serving and protecting the citizens. … The recipient takes his duties to heart.”

He also “insists on making sure our officers and personnel remain safe,” Hurtado said.

For example, Brookover has “taken the lead” in training city staff to administer narcotic overdose treatments in light of a recent increase in the number of officers and first responders being exposed to “the dangerous drug fentanyl,” Hurtado said.

“There have been recent scares with officers and other first responders in Wyoming being exposed to this deadly drug,” he said. “As a demonstration of how caring our recipient is, (all city staff) will have this life-saving training by the end of the month.”

Hurtado awarded Brookover the life-saving medal Tuesday evening “for the work that you’ve done for our community in service of everyone here in town.” Riverton Police Department chief Eric Hurtado, right, awarded RPD officer Brandon Brookover the city’s Life Saving Medal during a Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday. h/t City of Riverton via YouTube

Mayor Tim Hancock thanked Brookover for his service as well, calling him “one of the hardest-working officers we have on the force.”

“He puts in the work,” Hancock said. “He’s willing to step in to wherever he can be helpful, and that spirit of service and selfless service is definitely appreciated. …

“Thank you for all you do every day for the City of Riverton, and keep up the good work. We appreciate you.”