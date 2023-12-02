RPD led on brief pursuit during DUI task force Friday night; eight arrests made in total

(Riverton, WY) – Friday evening, Riverton residents may have noticed an increased law enforcement presence in the city.

A special task force of 7 officers spent the evening in Riverton to deter intoxicated driving and apprehend any violators.

Law enforcement personnel from Lander PD, Fremont County sheriff’s office, Shoshoni Pd and Riverton PD officers participated in this event.

Throughout the operation, 67 vehicles were stopped for various state and local municipal code violations.

One person was arrested for DUI, 6 others were arrested for local and county warrants.

An eighth person was arrested after leading task force officers in a brief pursuit in Riverton. A Task Force officer attempted to stop the vehicle for a minor vehicle violation when the driver fled.

The pursuit ended near CWC when the driver attempted to flee on foot. The driver was apprehended a short time later. Officers discovered the driver was wanted out of Colorado for a Federal Warrant – Felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No officers were injured during the pursuit.

The success of the Task Force is due to the collaboration of Fremont County law enforcement agencies. This is the second task force operation in Riverton.

The continued effort to combat Intoxicated driving has made an impact to other criminal activity in the area.

The Riverton Police Department only responded to 5 police-related calls on Friday night.

The Riverton Police Department will continue to participate in this task force as well as other teams within Fremont County to make our community safer.