Round table discussion on gardening is on Wednesday’s agenda at Master Gardeners’ meeting

(Riverton, WY) The November meeting of the Fremont County Master Gardeners will be this Wednesday, November 2, at 5:30 p.m. in their Riverton Extension office at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

On the agenda will be reports and updates on the Farmers Market, Strawberry Project, and a round table discussion about gardening. They will also be recognizing Rosemary Woolwine for completing her 40 hours of volunteer service.

The Fremont County Master Gardeners meet on the 1st Wednesday of the month. For more information, contact Ernie Schierwagen at [email protected] or call 307-851-7562.

