‘Growing Raspberries’ on the November agenda of the Fremont County Master Gardeners

(Riverton, WY) The Fremont County Master Gardeners will hold their November meeting this Wednesday, November 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverton Extension office located in the Fremont County office building.

This month’s meeting features Bob Zent of Shoshoni on growing raspberries. Also included on the agenda will be the Farmers Market report, Strawberry Project report, signage in various areas, and December’s Christmas party at the Riverton Country Club.

The UW Riverton Extension office is just north of the fairgrounds, on the north side of Fairgrounds Drive (use the walk-through door on the southeast corner of the building).

For more information, contact Ernie Schierwagen at 307-851-7562, email [email protected], or visit the Master Gardeners website. The Riverton Saturday Farmers Markets are from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind Building, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Visit the Farmers Market Facebook page for more information. Master Gardener Carol Brodle gives the strawberries in the Strawberry Hoop House a Fall watering. (h/t Jim Brodle).