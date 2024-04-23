Proper tree pruning is on the agenda for Fremont County Master Gardeners’ meeting on Wednesday

(Riverton, WY) – Tree pruning will be one of the topics of discussion at the next Fremont County Master Gardeners meeting held this Wednesday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m. at the UW Extension office in Riverton.

Also on the agenda is the Famers Market report, the Strawberry (Hoop House) project and Work Day, and the Plant Sale that will be held on Saturday, May 25.

This weekend is the last Riverton Saturday Farmers Market being held in the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Saturday markets in the Riverton City Hall parking lot will begin on May 4.

The Fremont County UW Extension office building is located at 818 S. Federal Blvd, just north of the fairgrounds on the north side of Fairgrounds Drive. Please use the walk-through door on the southeast corner of the building.

For more information, contact Ernie Schierwagen at 307-851-7562, e-mail [email protected], or visit the Fremont County Master Gardeners website at fcgarden.org.