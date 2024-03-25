Yard and garden discussions are on the agenda for the next Master Gardeners meeting on Wednesday 

(Riverton, WY) The buzz and excitement around gardeners this time of year is “Spring is here!” and what needs to be done in yards and gardens before planting is on the agenda of the next Fremont County Master Gardeners, which will be held Wednesday, March 27 at 5:00 p.m.at the Riverton Extension office, across from the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Wednesday’s agenda also includes the Farmers Market report, the Strawberry (Hoop House) project, plans for the Garden Expo in Lander, which will be held on April 20, and their annual Plant Sale in May.

Riverton Farmers Markets continue to be held on Saturdays from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds through the month of April. They will then relocate to their spring/summer location in the Riverton City Hall parking lot on Saturday, May 4th. If you are interested in being a farmers’ market vendor, contact Ernie Schierwagen at 307-851-7562 or email [email protected].

Master Gardeners now meet on the last Wednesday of the month at the Riverton Extension office. Located in the Fremont County office building on the north side of Fairgrounds Drive (use the walk-through door on the southeast corner of the building). For more information, visit their website at fcgarden.org. Bee in Puschkinia petal. (h/t Carol Brodle)