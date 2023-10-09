More

    Fremont County Master Gardeners meet this Wednesday at Fairgrounds

    Carol Harper
    Carol Harper
    Harvest time at the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market. (h/t Carol Harper)

    (Riverton, WY) The Fremont County Master Gardeners will be back at the Riverton Extension Office at the Fremont County Fairgrounds for their monthly meeting this Wednesday, October 11 at 5:30 p.m.

    On the agenda will be the upcoming quarterly Wyoming Master Gardeners Association meeting held on Friday, the winterizing of the Strawberry Hoop House, and a Roundtable Discussion about getting gardens ready for winter. The Riverton Saturday Farmers Markets are now being held in the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

    Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Riverton Extension office located in the Fremont County office building on the north side of Fairgrounds Drive (enter in the walk-through door on the southeast corner of the building.

    Advertisement

    For more information, visit the Fremont County Master Gardeners website or call Ernie Schierwagen at 307-851-7562, email [email protected].

    The September meeting of the Master Gardeners included tomato tasting. (h/t Carol Brodle)
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.