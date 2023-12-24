More

    Road conditions across the 10 are mostly slick Sunday morning

    Amanda Fehring
    Louis Lake East Dec. 24 (h/t WYDOT)

    (Fremont County, WY) – With the overnight snowfall and snow continuing to fall in some areas, most roads in the 10 are listed as slick this morning, Dec. 24, according to WYDOT.

    As of 7:50 a.m., there is a Level 1 Chain Law on WY28 (South Pass).

    Plows have been out clearing roads, but it is still a good reminder to take it easy and to know before you go.

    Click here for the latest road conditions in Fremont County.

    Check out this short video below with great safety tips for driving safely around snowplows!

