Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Riverton Middle School’s Student of the Week is Wesley Taylor.

In math, Wesley always comes to class ready to learn and contribute. Wesley asks valuable questions, and works hard to succeed. He is helpful, kind to others, and is always willing to lend a hand to any student in the school. Wesley is a role model for other students at RMS.

