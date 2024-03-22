RMS student of the week: Danie Erb

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Danie Erb is a caring, talented young lady and this week’s Spartan of the Week nominee for Riverton Middle School! Danie is very passionate about drama and choir. She’s had numerous solos for choir. If you caught the musical productions the last 3 years, you were able to see just how talented Danie has been in her roles as Trunchbull (Matilda), the Great and Powerful Oz (Wizard of Oz) and most recently as Ursula in this year’s production of The Little Mermaid. She’s also been a part of the high school productions. Even though Danie is constantly involved in many activities, she still has been able to maintain a 3.5 GPA throughout middle school. Danie is very well liked by both teachers and classmates. She earned the very prestigious Student of the Year award in 6th grade. She cares a lot about others and always thinks the best of people and tries to support anyone who needs it. We are very fortunate to have Danie at RMS and know she has a great future ahead of her!