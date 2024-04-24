RMS student of the week: Claire Houtman

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Clair stands out as one of the most diligent, compassionate students at Riverton Middle School. She consistently extends a helping hand to her peers and teachers, embodying kindness and dedication. Alongside her rigorous academic pursuits, Clair actively participates in numerous extracurricular activities, including volleyball, basketball, swimming, track, choir, and musicals. Riverton Middle School is privileged to have Clair as a student, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing her future accomplishments as she transitions to high school next year.