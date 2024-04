Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Savana Vargas was nominated for student of the week for math due to her great work ethic, kindness, and willingness to always help out. Savana comes to class ready to work each day, participates, and will lend a hand to her classmates when needed. We are sure she will be a great success next year in high school and beyond. Keep living the Spartan Way, Savana!