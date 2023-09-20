This week 8th grade math chose Jordan Mills as student of the week. Jordan always has a positive attitude, contributes to the class, and works hard. Jordan takes responsibility for getting his work completed on time, and is positive and helpful to his peers. Way to show the Spartan Way, Jordan!
RMS student of the week: Jordan Mills
