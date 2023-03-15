RMS student of the week: Elsie Bott

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

RMS student of the week is Elsie Bott. Elsie defines what it means to live out the Spartan Way. Teachers describe Elsie as being kind to her peers. She also is dedicated to learning and does her best work consistently in all classes showing great respect and responsibility. Elsie is a vital part to the band including the additional Jazz ensemble, and she even helped with the High School Pep Band. She just recently completed her role as Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz musical with rave reviews. Thanks for being a Spartan and congratulations Elsie!