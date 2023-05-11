RMS Soccer Celebrates Successful Season

This post is sponsored by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors in Riverton.

The Riverton Middle School soccer teams celebrated their third season in both boys’ and girls’ divisions. Unlike other middle school sports that are broken into 7th and 8th-grade competition, the soccer teams compete as a combined middle school team.

This year head coach Dietrick Becker had a combined 40 boys and girls out for soccer.

It wasn’t an easy season with the temperatures well below zero when the starting date approached in March.

“We started after spring break, because of all the snow,” Becker said. “We were two weeks later than normal, waiting until the first week of April.” The Riverton Middle School girls’ team celebrated a win with head coach Dietrick Becker and assistants Torri Nichols and Casey Moore – Dietrick Becker

The Spartans had eight games on the schedule and were able to play seven, with the first game against Rawlins canceled due to the weather.

Riverton played Worland, Powell, Rawlins, and Lander in home and away matches.

“We don’t have a legitimate conference,” Becker said. “That’s something we want to get established.”

Green River and Buffalo also field middle school soccer teams so expansion to a statewide league is a possibility.

The boys finished with a stellar 6-1 season, losing just once to Lander, but beating the Cubs as well.

The girls were 4-1-2 on the season with wins over Lander, Worland, Powell, and Rawlins, ties with Worland and Powell, and a loss to Lander.

Becker was assisted by Torri Nichols and Casey Moore. The 2023 Riverton Middle School boys’ soccer team – Dietrick Becker

“The unique part of having a middle school program is to see the kids that never played before on the field. It was good to see kids who had never played before learn the game,” Becker said. “Our biggest struggle with our new kids was not knowing how to sub in.”

A dozen boys and girls had played before in youth division soccer, so there were some experienced players on the teams.

“One of our consistent messages was this is a great opportunity to have a program at this level. Just having this before high school and having them work and learn. This is a fundamental program, and a feeder program to your high school so they don’t start from scratch as freshmen,” Becker said. “Enjoy this time, enjoy this game, and love it.” The Riverton Middle School boys’ soccer team huddled before a match – h/t Dietrick Becker

Becker is a 2015 Riverton High School graduate who works as a counselor in the district.

“I can’t thank our district enough to make this happen. The administration, school board, and athletic administration that made this possible are great,” Becker said.