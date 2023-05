(Casper, WY) – If folks in Riverton just heard the police/fire truck sirens sounding, it was a part of the celebration for the Riverton girls U8 and U10 soccer teams, who were just crowned United Cup champions.

The United Cup was in Casper, and kiddos from the teams were honored with the celebratory fire truck ride through town, which you can view a part of here.

Congrats girls, and enjoy some photos of the celebrations below!

U8. h/t Trista Day U8. h/t Trista Day U10. h/t Catherine Bulow u/10 h/t Catherine Bulow U10. h/t Catherine Bulow U10. h/t Catherine Bulow h/t Claire Manning