Big Fremont County soccer All-Conference selections

(Fremont County, WY) – The All-Conference selections have been released and highlighted by many Fremont County athletes. A total of 15 players were selected for All-Conference!

Here are the athletes selected from Fremont County:

Lander Lady Tigers

Advertisement

Aislynn Donahue – Goal-Keeper

Mason Morton – Defender

Annabell Nachazel – Midfielder

Delaney Sullivan – Forward

Lander Tigers

Callen Wheeler – Defender

Odas Beason – Midfielder

Silas Wheeler – Midfielder

Carter Ayers – Forward

Riverton Lady Wolverines

Ayana Mejorado – Goal-Keeper

Madi Fossey – Defender

Savannah Morton – Defender

Mya Noseep – Midfielder

Cami Paskett – Forward

Riverton Wolverines

Rylee Murray – Goal-Keeper

Ruger Stowell – Defender