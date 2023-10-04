Smiles: 6 Riverton soccer teams played in Championship games this past weekend

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Lander, WY) – Six Riverton Rampage soccer teams made their way to Championship games this past weekend in the annual Fremont Toyota Shootout in Lander.

After all was said and done, they brought home two Championship titles and four 2nd place wins.

“Thank you to all of the volunteers that made the Fremont Toyota Shootout a huge success! We are proud of all of our Rampage players and so grateful for our coaches!” the Riverton Youth Soccer Association shared on Facebook. U10 Boys Silver 2nd place (h/t RYSA) U8 Girls Champions (h/t RYSA) U12 Boys 2nd place (h/t RYSA) U10 gold 2nd place (h/t RYSA) U8 Coed 2nd place (h/t RYSA)

With the craziness of the tournament, we may have missed the accomplishments of other local teams. If so, please email [email protected] so that we can highlight them as well!