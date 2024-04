(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Youth Soccer Association’s 4th Annual Rampage Rumble Soccer Tournament is kicking off right now at Rein park, located at 1105 W Monroe Ave., where teams from across the state will hit the pitch throughout the day.

The tournament takes place today, April 20, and goes through tomorrow as well. The schedule/results can be viewed here. h/t Rachel Mejorado, County 10