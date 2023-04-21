Riverton’s young soccer stars stop by KOVE to chat about this weekend’s Rampage Rumble [LISTEN]

(Fremont County, WY) – Riverton’s young soccer stars; Ashton, Joilys, Xaden, Alexio, Lexi and Santiago, along with and coach Julian Mejorado stopped by the Today in the 10 Show on KOVE this week.

They chat about the upcoming Rampage Rumble Tournament in Riverton, which will bring well over 1,000 players, parents, officials and spectators to Fremont County Saturday and Sunday.

We also hear from the players and Coach Mejorado about a trip many of the young athletes will be taking to Europe this summer, and how you can help the team fundraise!

Advertisement

Catch the full conversation in the player below or by subscribing to the County 10 Podcast!