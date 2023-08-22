RivertonBiz: Fourth-generation Wyoming furniture and flooring store comes to Riverton

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) If you’ve seen some construction activity north of Riverton, it is slated to be the newest locale of a Big Horn Basin-based family furniture and flooring business that carries with it 75 years of Wyoming history.

Haskell Furniture and Flooring is coming to Riverton, with an estimated opening date of mid to late December. The store will be located at 2210 North Federal Blvd., just north of Burger King.

Haskell’s original store in Lovell grew to another location in Powell and then in Worland. After a few years, the company decided to relocate the business and build a location in Cody, where they now have two locations called Haskell Furniture & Flooring and Mountain Home Interiors.

“My brother and I recently came back from college and wanted to find a way to continue to grow the business,” said General Manager Zachary Haskell. “My father has always seen the potential of adding a store in Riverton, but did not have the manpower to hold the standard of customer service. With my brother Nicolas officially purchasing a home in Riverton, we now are able to expand.”

“Fremont County is a beautiful area that has great potential for growing,” Zach continued. “We have been looking at multiple buildings that did not work correctly, so then we decided to build a brand new store.” Original Haskell Furniture store in Lovell. Nicolas & Savannah Haskell

Haskell Furniture and Flooring is a fourth-generation business that has been working in Wyoming for over 75 years. Zach’s great-grandfather, Thales Edward Haskell, was a mortician and had extra time on his hands, so he decided to create a furniture business. His grandfather, Thales Albert Haskell, was also a mortician and he enlarged the furniture business in Lovell. His father, Bradley Thales Haskell, decided not to be a mortician and focus solely on furniture and flooring.

Today, Haskell Furniture and Flooring is a one-stop shop for anything furniture and flooring…mattresses, sofas, window coverings, sectionals, offices, dining, and more. Nicolas Haskell will be managing the Riverton store; his wife, Savannah Haskell, is the Assistant Soccer Coach at Central Wyoming College.

“Through the years and generations, we have created great relationships with our customers by having the best prices, a huge selection, and the best customer service,” Zach said. “ What makes us stand out from the competitors is that not only do we guarantee we have the best prices, but we will have five locations with trucks running in-between stores so our customers will have the largest in-stock selection of furniture in Wyoming. With over 75 years of experience, we can say we have the best customer service.”

For more information, visit Haskell’s Flooring & Furniture website at haskellfurnitureandflooring.com or call (307) 548-2269.