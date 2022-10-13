RivertonBiz: Della Rose Boutique opens Saturday

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Mother-daughter duo and lifelong Riverton residents Teri Bailey and Tayln Jones are opening Della Rose Boutique this weekend. Located at 1188 W Main Street, their doors will officially open on Saturday, October 15 at 10 am.

The two wanted to create another local shopping option. They noted how they plan to offer affordable items, including home decor, women’s wear, baby gift items and more.

Along with already offering plus sizes, they are open to sizing and item suggestions within reason. (County 10)

The boutique is named after Teri’s grandmother, Della Rose. “Saturday would be her birthday, so we just went with it,” Teri shared.

Their hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. They are located in the former Dominos building next to Smith’s.

You can stay up-to-date with the happenings at Della Rose Boutique by following their Facebook page.