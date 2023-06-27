Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market – Wednesday 5-7 pm at Riverton City Park

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

This week’s Vendor of the Week is Suds N Such.

~Handmade soaps and hand creams~

Suds N Such products are all natural and handcrafted by a workin’ man on his weekends. Kid-tested and skin approved! Browse their large selection of various scents that are powerful enough to enjoy and laid back enough to not give you a massive headache like some other brands tend to do!

Find Suds N Such every Wednesday from 5-7 pm in Riverton City Park.

This week’s dinner food truck is RJ’s BBQ making your mid-week dinner a breeze! Grab the family and a picnic blanket and stop by the truck for some delicious bbq!

The RWFM Sponsor of the Week is Smartt Insurance.

Fremont County’s choice for an independent agency, specializing in Medicare Supplements, Annuities, Life, Auto & Home. Come in and let Smartt Insurance shop for numerous nationally top-rated carriers for your insurance needs. Locations in Riverton, Lander, Rock Springs and Casper.

Interested in being a vendor or a volunteer this summer? Send us a message at [email protected] for more information.

Big thanks go out to this year’s Platinum sponsors:

Fremont Counseling Service, Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center, ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup, Rocky Mountain Logistics, The Ranger, Gales Carpet One Floor and Home, Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, Genuine Meats, Home Source, Precision Outdoor Power and Sharpening, 2M Construction, Sutherland’s, County Title, and Chemtrade.

