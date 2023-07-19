Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market – Wednesday 5-7 pm at Riverton City Park

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

This weeks’ vendor of the week is Gold Standard Farm and Ranch. Looking for a local cow milk micro dairy? Look no further than the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market seasonal vendor Gold Standard Farm and Ranch. Located in outside of Riverton, Gold Standard consistently provides milk, cream, kefir & yogurt to local residents. At times they have also been able to provide butter, cream cheese, farmer’s cheese and probiotic drinks.

Gold Standard also raises broiler chickens, egg layers and Berkshire hogs (known as the Kobe of pork). Gold Standard has been providing for themselves and family since 2016 . Since then their business has grown to be able to provide products to the community they live in and surrounding, which included Riverton, Lander and Dubois. Come out and meet with Tim and Bobbie Thornburg on Wednesday!

Interested in being a vendor or a volunteer this summer? Send us a message at [email protected] for more information.

Big thanks go out to this year’s Platinum and Gold Sponsors: Fremont Counseling Service, Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center, ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup, Rocky Mountain Logistics, The Ranger, Gales Carpet One Floor and Home, Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, Genuine Meats, Home Source, Precision Outdoor Power and Sharpening, 2M Construction, Sutherland’s, County Title, and Chemtrade. Edward Jones, Kusel’s Furniture and Appliance, Stock Doc Snyder Signature Properties, Lake View Gardens , Bunks BBQ , The Trailhead and Depot, Bott Monument & Wind River Mercantile

STOP BY CITY PARK ON WEDNESDAY FROM 5-7 PM FOR FRESH, FUN, AND LOCAL GOODS!