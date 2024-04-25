Riverton State Office Task Force to receive updates on site selection, real estate purchase during Friday meeting

The Riverton State Office Task Force will hold an online meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, April 26, to hear an update on the selection of a building site or the purchase of real estate.

The agenda begins with a report on “progress and related activities” from state staffers, including Wyoming State Construction Department Director Del McOmie.

The task force will then discuss Level I/II Planning and consider the “logistics” of “future meeting planning and deliverables.”

A public comment period is scheduled to take place at the end of the meeting, which is expected to adjourn around noon.

For more information about the meeting, or to request special accommodations to attend, call (307) 777-7881 or email [email protected].

Local legislators on the task force are Wyoming Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, and Wyoming Reps. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, and Ember Oakley, R-Riverton.