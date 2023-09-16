Riverton State Office Task Force to meet September 22 at Central Wyoming College

The Riverton State Office Task Force will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in Room 116 of the Intertribal Education and Community Center at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss matters related to the potential selection of a building site or consideration of the purchase of real estate, according to the Wyoming Legislature’s website.

That discussion will take place in executive session, according to the agenda.

Before convening into executive session, however, the task force will review the July meeting of the State Building Commission, where members of the task force were slated to present information about potential locations for a new office facility in Riverton.

After the meeting, the task force will embark on an invitation-only tour beginning at 1 p.m.

For more information about the meeting call the Legislative Service Office at 777-7881 or email [email protected].

Local legislators on the task force include Wyoming Reps. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, and Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, and Wyoming Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton.

