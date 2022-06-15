Sanctioning softball at RHS now under advisement of the Board

(Riverton, WY) – With 170 girls registered in the softball rec division for Riverton this year, Coach Missy Metzler asked the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees Tuesday night to reconsider sanctioning softball at Riverton High School.

There was no action taken on the issue at last night’s meeting, but it was taken under the advisement of the Board. Chair Lynette Jeffres noted that budget is always an issue and they want to make sure the budget goes as far as it can to impact as many students as possible.

Currently, the Riverton rec division also serves Shoshoni, Wind River and Dubois. They also have some girls from Lander this year.

Advertisement

“Lander is also up to 145 girls, that’s the highest number they’ve ever had in the history of Lander softball,” Missy said. “And we are at the highest I have known for the past 10 years with the girls that we have currently. We have 13 teams which are the most we’ve ever had in the rec division here in Riverton locally.”

Since Saturday evening they have been able to collect over 500 signatures on a petition in favor of sanctioning softball at RHS.

There are 13 sanctioned high school teams in the state of Wyoming, according to Missy. Three of those teams have less population than Riverton alone.

Softball is the third most participated sport at the college level, she continued. There were over 33,000 athletes this last year at the collegiate level and 7,600 scholarships were given out.

Several softball players, coaches, and parents showed up in support of sanctioning softball at last night’s meeting.

Advertisement

(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

County 10 will share the latest updates on whether or not softball will be sanctioned at RHS.