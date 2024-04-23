Riverton School Board has packed agenda for April 23 meeting

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include a public forum for the disposition of Ashgrove Elementary School, followed by an executive session for the consideration of the sale of real estate and legal advice.

During the Round Table, the Board will hear from Harlee Speyer, Miss Wheelchair Wyoming, about accessibility awareness. Justin Taylor will give a Frontier Academy and Spur Virtual update and give an out-of-state travel request. Kim Lenhardt will give an ELA Curriculum presentation, and finally, Matt Gonzales will give a tentative budget review for 2024-2025.

The meeting will continue with nine action items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Volleyball team to travel to Black Hills State in Spearfish, SD, in July 2024. They are not requesting funds.

Christina Mills is recommending the Board approve the new 9-12 ELA Curriculum for the 2024-2025 school year.

Justin Taylor is recommending the Board approve the following Student/Parent Handbooks for Frontier Academy, Spur Virtual Academy and Venture Upward Academy for the 2024-2025 school year.

Jeremy Hill is requesting the Board approve the Elementary School Student Common Handbook for the 2024-2025 school year.

Justin Taylor is requesting the Board approve the following new course proposals for Frontier Academy students to be concurrently enrolled with both Fremont County School District No. 25 and Wind River Job Corps. Students that are in good standing with credits, behavior, and attendance, will be given the opportunity to work toward a high school diploma while earning a certificate in a career field. For this to work, a student will attend Frontier Academy for one week, working on core classes (ELA, Math, Science, Social Studies), then the following week the student will attend Job Corps (8am to 4pm) and work in the selected trade. With the approval of these courses, Frontie students will earn elective CTE credits which will be applied toward their graduation credit of 25.0. Job Corps stated that if a student is able to work and meet expectations, a student should be able to complete within a year. For this first year, we are planning to have one or two students try this educational path to give us a better understanding of learning outcomes and expectations.

List of Courses:

Career Prep Period

Building Construction Technology Semester A

Building Construction Technology Semester B

Carpentry Skills Semester A

Carpentry Skills Semester B

Electrical Skills Semester A

Electrical Skills Semester B

Petroleum Technician Skills Semester A

Petroleum Technician Skills Semester B

Welding Skills Semester A

Welding Skills Semester B

The Superintendent recommends the Board accept the resignation of Jackson Elementary Academic Interventionist Teacher Lindsey Watson; Aspen Early Learning Center SPED Teacher Sylvia Rotroff; Aspen Early Learning Center Kindergarten Teacher Cheyanne Jordan effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Superintendent recommends the Board offer a contract to Amanda Murrell as a Willow Creek Elementary Music Teacher; Jessica Blackman as a District Occupational Therapist for the 2024-2025 school year; Ceira Roberts as a Riverton High School Head Golf Coach; Tasya Ravellette as a Riverton High School Assistant Golf Coach both effective immediately.

The Superintendent recommends the Board offer a contract to Petrina Murfitt as Director of Special Services; Cortnee Fabrizius as an Assistant Special Services Director for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Superintendent recommends, pending approval of reconfiguration from WDE, the Board approve the request to the State Facilities Commission to complete a Mercer Study for Fremont County School District #25, specifically, Rendezvous School and as applicable Willow Creek and Aspen.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.