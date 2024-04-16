Activate10: RHS Soccer Pink Game happening April 26

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Soccer teams will host their annual Pink Night on Friday, April 26. Games will be played at 3:00 (jv boys and girls), 5:00 (v boys), and 7:00 (v girls).

“Since starting this in 2022, they have raised over $17,000 for their cause,” according to the Wolverine Soccer Pink Night Facebook post.

This year, they are helping not just one person, but a family. The Townsend family.

Below is what the post shared about the Townsend’s story:

It was a typical summer day in August of 2022. Dr. Miranda Townsend had taken the day off from her veterinary duties to help get her kids’ animals checked in at the fairgrounds for the Fremont County Fair. After completing check-in she went home and immediately saddled up her horse, something she had done countless times in her life. Riding horses wasn’t just a hobby for Dr. Miranda, she loved the connection and fulfillment she got every time she worked with her horses. While riding in her freshly raked arena, Dr. Miranda’s horse took a step that was completely life changing. In an instant things went from normal, to touch and go. Dr. Miranda was in a medical coma for an extended period of time in a hospital in Colorado. Through that time her family had to endure the gut wrenching questions of what life would look like if, and when, she came out. Thankfully this tough Wyoming Veterinarian has a different level of fight in her and wasn’t giving up that easily. She came out of the hospital, then went to the Craig Rehab Facility to continue to make gains on her traumatic brain injury. Dr. Miranda was able to make it home by Thanksgiving of 2022.

Since returning home, Dr. Miranda’s husband, Randy and her two boys, Hunter (a junior at RHS) and Tanner (a freshmen at RHS) are the primary caregivers for her. They lovingly care for her and she continues to expect the best out of the boys, at school and in their clubs. As much as this was a trying and difficult situation for their family and continues to be, they were dealt another tough card when Randy was diagnosed with cancer.

Randy’s cancer started as melanoma, then unfortunately metastasized and spread to his lymph nodes. As everyone knows, cancer treatments are costly, both financially and physically. The chemotherapy affected his adrenal glands causing him to also develop Addison’s Disease, a disease that can leave you immunocompromised, and cause extreme fatigue and weakness, among other things.

Today, Randy continues his cancer battle and has his daily ups and downs. Throughout his battle, trips to the doctor, and a few stays in the hospital, Randy somehow, has continued to be Miranda’s caretaker while working and raising their boys.

One of these events on its own would be enough of a mental, emotional, and financial burden on any family. The tragic accident of Dr. Miranda, which has left her unable to continue practicing as a veterinarian and caring for herself independently, then on top of that, adding Randy’s cancer battle is certainly nothing any of us could prepare for in any way.

If you want to donate money or in some other way, please message the Wolverine Soccer Pink Night Facebook page.