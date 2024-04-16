FCSD #25 joins RIDE Cohort

(Cheyenne, WY) – Following the successful launch of the RIDE education pilot program last fall, Wyoming’s Future of Learning Collaborative is excited to announce the addition of six more school districts joining for the upcoming school year.

Platte County School Districts 1 and 2, Park County School District 1, Sweetwater County School District 1, Weston County School District 1, and Fremont County School District 25 are set to embark on this transformative journey beginning this fall. They will join nine other Wyoming districts that are pioneering the program this year.

“It has been exciting to witness the incredible progress taking place this school year as educators embraced the challenge and began the work of shifting towards a more student-centric approach. Granting students greater choice has placed them squarely at the heart of their educational journey,” Governor Gordon said. “It’s inspiring to see Wyoming educators excited about their work and actively collaborating with students, parents, and communities to customize learning experiences.”

Wyoming’s Future of Learning stands as a testament to collaborative efforts between Governor Mark Gordon, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, the Wyoming Department of Education, the State Board of Education, the University of Wyoming College of Education, the Wyoming Community College Commission and the Wyoming Association of School Administrators.

Participating districts are immersing themselves in more student-centered learning design across four areas of focus: competency-based learning; flexible pathways; personalized learning; and student choice. Each district develops a customized approach, leveraging these focus areas in alignment with the unique needs and aspirations of communities. One example is in Park County School District 6, where the RIDE student-centered pilots manifested through the Classroom 2 Careers initiative, empowering students to explore careers in high-need, high-skilled, high-wage fields.

“Our district is immensely grateful for the opportunity to participate in the first cohort of the RIDE initiative and we are ecstatic about the continuation of RIDE,” said Vernon Orndorff, Superintendent of Park County School District 6. “We recognize that high levels of support from all stakeholders are vital to the success of this endeavor. Governor Gordon’s insightful acknowledgment of the progress of RIDE resonates deeply. Wyoming’s Future of Learning Partnership underscores the importance of the work of PCSD 6 “Classroom 2 Careers” initiative and the unwavering dedication to advancing a future where every learner thrives.”

“Fremont County School District #25 is very excited and invigorated to be a part of the second cohort of Wyoming’s Future of Learning RIDE program,” said Thomas Jassman, Principal of Riverton High School. “The focus on student-centered learning and leveraging personalized instructional strategies will greatly impact our students’ success and instructors in further preparing our students for college and career readiness programs. Fremont County School District #25 is also dedicated to support and work within this initiative for our instructors to continually improve their instructional strategies so our students will be innovative problem solvers and creative collaborators in a global society.”

Wyoming’s Future of Learning will host a Statewide Celebration of Learning to celebrate Year 1 of the RIDE Student-Centered Pilots on May 3rd at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. The convening is free and open to the public (register here) . It will include the voices of educators and students who have taken part in the first year of the pilots, as well as sessions with districts on the impact and successes from their work.

Additional information and registration information for the Statewide Celebration of Learning is available on the Wyoming’s Future of Learning web page.